Officer-involved shooting in Northampton County under investigation: PSP

The Brief A 65-year-old man from Easton is dead after police say a pursuit occurred in Northampton County, Saturday evening. No officers were injured in the incident. This is under investigation.



The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Wind Gap Borough Saturday.

Police say it all started with the pursuit of a vehicle.

What we know:

On Saturday, March 15 at around 7:31 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say its Troop M Major Case Team was activated for an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Wind Gap Borough.

PSP say Forks Township police and other police departments were in pursuit of a 2016 Kia, they say was operated by a 65-year-old man from Easton.

During the pursuit, PSP say the Kia was disabled near North Broadway and Tribe Lane.

That's when they say an armed confrontation occurred where the motorist both shot himself and a Forks Township police officer discharged his firearm.

After shooting the armed motorist, PSP says officers provided lifesaving medical care to the 65-year-old man.

He was taken Saint Luke’s Anderson campus by ambulance where he was pronounced deceased.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

What's next:

This is an ongoing investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Major Case Team and the District Attorney’s Chief County Detective.

Any questions related to this investigation can be referred to the Northampton County District Attorneys Office at (610) 829-6630. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.