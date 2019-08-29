Officers who responded to North Philly standoff honored by FOP

The community and fellow law enforcement turned out to honor Philadelphia police and SWAT officers who responded to a North Philadelphia standoff earlier this month.

"Truly blessed. Truly blessed. God is good," said Nathan Harper now walking with a cane. He stood beside his fellow Philadelphia Police officers. Six of them were shot during a standoff two weeks ago with a man firing out of a North Philadelphia house. Michael Guinzer's arm is still bandaged from his wounds.

"I had surgery yesterday. I had the bullet removed. I feel great right now," said Guinzer. His partner Shaun Barker said “Day-by-day we're still recovering. I'm just glad that everybody's here for us."

The community, fellow law enforcement and elected officials came out to honor and celebrate them at the FOP Thursday night.

"To show support and love I'm overwhelmed with happiness. I’m grateful for everyone to come out here today. The crowds of people make you really happy and change perspective of why you do what you do," said Justin Matthews. Ryan Waltman added, “This is Philadelphia. This is how we are and people need to realize that, it’s great. The love is anything we've needed we've gotten.”

FOP President John McNesby brought them on stage to a standing ovation. He wanted the night to be about these real-life heroes including the two officers trapped in the house that night and two hurt in an accident.

"Pat them on the back. Tell them they did a good job. Not only them but the officers that responded. The SWAT officers, Highway Patrol and everybody. They did a great job and we just want to recognize them tonight," said McNesby.

The officers also got special gifts including a blue-line watch specifically made for law enforcement and engraved with their badge number. The founder of Time After Time, a local watch retail store, says 10 percent of the watches purchased by anyone this month will go to the FOP survivor’s fund.

"We absolutely appreciate their service to the community," said Derek Koss founder of Time After Time.