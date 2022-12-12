Officials: 1 killed, 1 injured in North Philadelphia rowhome fire

article

Authorities are investigating a fire in North Philadelphia that left one person dead and another injured early Monday morning.

According to fire officials, the fire erupted in a rowhome on the 2400 block of Seybert Street just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Philadelphia fire Captain Derek Bowmer says firefighters arrived within three minutes and encountered heavy smoke on the first floor of the property.

Firefighters say after the fire was extinguished, one victim was found dead on the first floor of the home.

A second person managed to escape the flames and was transported to Temple Hospital in stable condition, Bowmer says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to officials.