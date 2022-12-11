State Police: Road rage suspect wanted for shooting at woman driving on I-95 in Philadelphia

Chaotic scenes on I-95 South Sunday morning as police say road rage sparked a shootout between two vehicles.

Pennsylvania State Police say a female victim was approaching Exit 12 towards Philadelphia when shots were fired from the suspected vehicle.

One bullet struck the chrome molding of the front passenger door. However, no injuries were reported.

The victim then fired at the male suspect in "self-defense," according to police, who say it is unknown if the suspect's car was hit.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the suspect fled, taking the ramp for Exit 12A-B.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a white, newer model Kia K5 sedan with window tint and updated Kia-brand logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.