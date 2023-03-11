Officials: 16 people seek shelter after large New Castle County fire damages 5 homes

article

A large house fire that damaged four other homes and displaced 16 people in New Castle County is under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning, just before 4 a.m., on the 600 block of Corbit Drive, in the Cantwell Ridge neighborhood of Odessa, Delaware, according to officials. It began in one home and quickly spread to two other residences.

Crews arrived to find flames devouring the first home. Neighboring fire companies were quickly called to help extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials said five homes, in total, were damaged and Saturday morning’s wind played a role in spreading the flames from one house to another.

16 people are being assisted by the Red Cross in finding other places to stay after the fire damaged the homes, authorities said. There were no reported injuries.

The damage is estimated to exceed $1 million. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.