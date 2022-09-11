Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

article

A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene.

The shooting is the latest in a series of shootings throughout a violent weekend across Philadelphia.

Police are investigating the shooting, though they haven’t recovered a weapon and no arrests have been made.