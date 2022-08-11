Officials: 3 female suspects stole $5,000 in beauty supplies from Exton Sephora

article

Authorities in Chester County are investigating a theft from a local beauty store and say the same suspects also attempted to hit a second business.

The incident occurred at the Sephora store in Exton back on Aug. 6.

Police say three female suspects entered the store, and one began grabbing merchandise while her alleged accomplices distracted employees.

One of the suspects was hiding merchandise under her skirt before all three fled the store in a white Ford Escape. In all, they made off with $5,000 in merchandise, police say.

West Whiteland Township police say the same suspects then drove to an Ulta store in Exton where they attempted to take another $4,000 in supplies.

However, the suspects were followed by store employees and abandoned the merchandise before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police.