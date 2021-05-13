Officials: At least 2 hurt, several displaced after fire damages rowhome in Chester

Officials say a 2-alarm fire that engulfed a rowhome in Chester injured at least two people and displaced more than half a dozen others.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the rowhomes on the 1100 block of Thomas Street early Wednesday morning. Firefighters said the blaze struck two alarms but was mostly contained to one home.

SkyFOX flew over the mostly charred shell of the rowhome. Firefighters were spotted on the roof extinguishing hot spots leftover from the inferno.

Officials have not said what sparked the fire.

