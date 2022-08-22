Police: Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run, suspect sought for fleeing in Northeast Philadelphia

A bicyclist is fighting for their life after police say they were struck by a vehicle that kept driving early Monday morning.

Two people were riding their bikes near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues around 1 a.m. when one was reportedly hit by a vehicle. The other bike was not struck.

Police say the car fled the scene after hitting the bike, leaving the injured victim.

The bicyclis is reportedly in extremely critical condition.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, who was driving a silver Nissan Sentra.