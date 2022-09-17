Expand / Collapse search

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A motorcycle accident turned deadly Saturday morning after police say a man has died.

Police say they motorcyclist was driving down Roosevelt Boulevard when he lost control near Ryan Avenue around 3 a.m.

He then reportedly collided with a tree, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Several inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for several hours.

The motorcyclist's identity has to be released,