Officials: Body found inside North Philadelphia building believed to be vacant after crews put out fire

An investigation is underway after a fire in North Philadelphia turned deadly.

Officials say fire crews responded to the 2600 block of North 16th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and later discovered a body inside.

The structure was believed to have been vacant when the fire broke out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.