Officials: Body found inside North Philadelphia building believed to be vacant after crews put out fire
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a fire in North Philadelphia turned deadly.
Officials say fire crews responded to the 2600 block of North 16th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
According to authorities, firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and later discovered a body inside.
The structure was believed to have been vacant when the fire broke out.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.