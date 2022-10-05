Expand / Collapse search

Officials: Body found inside North Philadelphia building believed to be vacant after crews put out fire

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
Officials say a body was discovered inside a building after fire crews put out a blaze overnight in North Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a fire in North Philadelphia turned deadly. 

Officials say fire crews responded to the 2600 block of North 16th Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. 

According to authorities, firefighters got the fire under control in about 20 minutes and later discovered a body inside. 

The structure was believed to have been vacant when the fire broke out. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 