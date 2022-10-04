Police: Girl, 9, struck near school in South Jersey hit-and-run, pick-up truck sought

article

An investigation is underway after police say a 9-year-old girl was injured after a hit-and-run in Bellmawr.

She was reportedly hit by a white pick-up struck near Ethel M. Burke Elementary School just before the start of school Monday morning.

Police say the vehicle immediately fled the scene. It was pictured in surveillance footage, and has a broken rear window and damaged front bumper.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, and released with minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bellmawr Police.