Expand / Collapse search

Teen wanted for murder in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week. 

Officers are searching for Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, in connection with the shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27. 

Police: 14-year-old killed in quadruple shooting that followed football scrimmage at Roxborough High School

A 14-year-old was killed in a quadruple shooting that erupted following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School Tuesday afternoon. Another 14-year-old and a 17-year-old were also hurt in the shooting but are expected to survive. Authorities believe the shooters opened fire from a green Ford Explorer as the group was leaving the football field.

Police say they found four teens, including two 14-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 14-year-old had a graze wound and was treated at the scene. 

The second 14-year-old, identified as Nicolas Elizalde, was struck in the chest. He later died at Einstein Medical Center. 

Vigil held for victims of deadly shooting near Roxborough High School

The mother of slain 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was wrapped in community support on Thursday during a candlelight vigil for the victims of a deadly quintuple shooting that erupted following a joint football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

RELATED COVERAGE

The other teens were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition. 

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle before they opened fire more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street following a scrimmage at Roxborough High School. 

New surveillance video released as Philadelphia police continue to search for the suspects in the Roxborough shooting

Authorities have released surveillance footage that shows five suspects running down as they fired more than 60 shots at the group of teens.

Authorities say Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now considered a suspect wanted for murder, attempted murder, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and related charges. 

According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and not approach him. 

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously. 