Teen wanted for murder in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a teenager wanted in connection with a deadly ambush near Roxborough High School last week.

Officers are searching for Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, in connection with the shooting that left one football player dead and four other teens injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace on the afternoon of September 27.

Police say they found four teens, including two 14-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 14-year-old had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

The second 14-year-old, identified as Nicolas Elizalde, was struck in the chest. He later died at Einstein Medical Center.

The other teens were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of the shooting, which shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle before they opened fire more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street following a scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

Authorities say Burney-Thorne is no longer a person of interest and is now considered a suspect wanted for murder, attempted murder, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and related charges.

According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.