Officials: Delaware man arrested, charged with 6th DUI
DELAWARE - A man is facing his sixth DUI offense in Delaware, authorities say.
Authorities arrested 63-year-old Ralph Cahall, III, of Greenwood, for sixth offense DUI and other traffic-related charges on Tuesday.
According to Delaware State Police, on Tuesday, October 10 at approximately 8:35 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Unity Lane and Deep Grass Lane in Greenwood observed a black Chevrolet pickup truck that only had one operable headlight.
While the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ralph Cahall, disregarded the trooper’s signal and began fleeing at what they say appeared to be a high rate of speed.
After a brief chase, the trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle for the public’s safety.
The trooper later spotted the vehicle on a dirt lane near the 14000 block of Staytonville Road.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police charge 12-year-old, 4 adults and seize 4 dirt bikes in Wilmington
- Hunter Biden pleads not guilty on federal gun charges in New Castle County
- Suspect wanted for shooting death of Philadelphia Streets Department worker arrested: US Marshals
Once the trooper approached the truck, police say Cahall ran into a wooded area, where he was taken into custody without incident a shortly thereafter.
After Cahall was taken into custody, the trooper noticed that he displayed signs of impairment. Upon conducting a standardized field sobriety test, authorities determined that Cahall was under the influence.
Cahall was taken to Troop 3, where a computer check revealed he had five previous DUI convictions. According to police he was charged with sixth offense DUI (felony), disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest and numerous traffic-related charges.
Police say Cahall was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7570 secured bond.