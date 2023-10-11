Officials: Delaware man arrested, charged with 6th DUI

article

A man is facing his sixth DUI offense in Delaware, authorities say.

Authorities arrested 63-year-old Ralph Cahall, III, of Greenwood, for sixth offense DUI and other traffic-related charges on Tuesday.

According to Delaware State Police, on Tuesday, October 10 at approximately 8:35 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the area of Unity Lane and Deep Grass Lane in Greenwood observed a black Chevrolet pickup truck that only had one operable headlight.

While the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ralph Cahall, disregarded the trooper’s signal and began fleeing at what they say appeared to be a high rate of speed.

After a brief chase, the trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle for the public’s safety.

The trooper later spotted the vehicle on a dirt lane near the 14000 block of Staytonville Road.

Once the trooper approached the truck, police say Cahall ran into a wooded area, where he was taken into custody without incident a shortly thereafter.

After Cahall was taken into custody, the trooper noticed that he displayed signs of impairment. Upon conducting a standardized field sobriety test, authorities determined that Cahall was under the influence.

Cahall was taken to Troop 3, where a computer check revealed he had five previous DUI convictions. According to police he was charged with sixth offense DUI (felony), disregarding a police officer signal, resisting arrest and numerous traffic-related charges.

Police say Cahall was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $7570 secured bond.