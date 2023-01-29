Officials: Double shooting leaves 17-year-old dead, another teen injured in Bridgeton

article

Officials in Cumberland County are investigating a double shooting that left a teenager dead and another teenager injured, authorities say.

According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor, just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, a 17-year-old female was also shot and later airlifted to Cooper Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The Prosecutor's Office says Iban Perez, 21, of Bridgerton, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and related charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

Authorities have not released additional information but say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Bridgerton Police at 856-392-9031.