Armed suspect shot by licensed gun owner during North Philadelphia incident, police say

Philadelphia police say a violent crime took a turn when one of the victims fought back against a 17-year-old suspect armed with a gun.

Two men, ages 26 and 29, were sitting in a car on the 1800 block of North Mascher Street when then the teen opened a car door around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect was pointing his gun at the victims when one fired several shots at him.

The suspect was found a block over with gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed in stable condition and arrested. His weapon was also recovered.

The victim who shot at the suspect was licensed to carry, according to authorities.

A motive has yet to be released as police investigate.