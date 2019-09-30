Officials ID Bucks County as ‘High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area,’ prompting federal resources

article

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy has officially designated Bucks County as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), prompting an influx of new federal resources.

The designation, which was made in August, facilitates coordination among federal, state and local law enforcement partners in an effort to dismantle drug trafficking organizations.

State officials, including U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, joined Bucks County law enforcement to discuss the designation at a press conference in Bensalem Monday morning.

A map illustrates designated High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas as of September 2019. (White House Office of National Drug Control Policy)

In late June, at the request of Bucks County officials, Toomey, Fitzpatrick and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey sent a letter to the Office of National Drug Control Policy encouraging the designation.

New Jersey's Gloucester County also bears the HIDTA status.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.