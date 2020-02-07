Officials identify 4-year-old who died from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Browns Mills

A four-year-old has died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in Browns Mills, New Jersey, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

A giant teddy bear sits outside a home on a quiet Burlington County street. 12 hours before, the street was flooded with first responders, as neighbors found out a four-year-old lost his life.

“You could see the cars, the police and the ambulance going down the street and it was more, they were going faster than if they were just pulling someone over,” said Melinda Hammell, a neighbor.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says Pemberton Township police got the call just before 8 p.m. for four-year-old Lincoln Mack, who had a gunshot wound to his head on Maricopa Trail in Browns Mills. Mack's parents and two siblings were in the home at the time of the shooting.

Lincoln was taken to Virtua Deborah Hospital, but officials say he died from his injuries.

“We believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

“Having kids, I can’t comprehend that, what they’re going through,” Hammell added.

Neighbors like Hammell say they saw police and EMS respond, but did not find out the circumstances until hours later. She says she’s still in disbelief.

“I found out this morning, around 1:30 and it’s just, I couldn’t go back to sleep,” Hammell remarked.

A father and young daughter brought the teddy bear outside the family’s home.

He would not comment on camera, but said Lincoln attended the same school as his daughter.

No charges have been filed.

