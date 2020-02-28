Philadelphia police have taken a suspect into custody following a stolen ambulance chase throughout the city Friday night.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. Friday when fire rescue units responded to a domestic disturbance, along with a hospital case, at the Roosevelt Inn on the 7600 block of the Boulevard.

Police said the man at the scene became combative and stole the medic unit.

The suspect drove toward a police officer, striking the officer, who discharged his firearm four times, hitting the suspect three times, Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew said at a Friday night press conference.

RELATED STORIES:

Advertisement

Police: Man captured after stealing ambulance from Philly hospital

Stolen tow truck hits multiple vehicles in Mayfair; driver injured

Man crashes stolen van into several cars after chase in North Philadelphia

Police said the officer was taken to Nazareth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At one point in the middle of the chase, it appeared as though police were making an arrest, but the man was able to get away as he crashed into several police cruisers and a tow truck.

Police were able to stop the ambulance and take the suspect into custody on the 2300 block of Tolbut Street around 10:40 p.m. Friday.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The slow-moving chase hit a top speed of 25 mph.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP