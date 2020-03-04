Officials: Pa. couple die in murder-suicide while kids are home

article

A Pennsylvania man fatally shot his girlfriend in their home, then took his own life while two young children were also in the residence, state police said.

Emergency responders went to the Penn Township home around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after Wesley Minier, 36, called 911 and said he needed an ambulance for his child, authorities said.

When the responders entered the home, they found Minier's body in the kitchen and the body of his girlfriend, Kristin Page Walter, 29, in a bedroom. An investigation found that Minier apparently killed Walter before killing himself, and the deaths were ruled a murder-suicide.

RESOURCES:

Pennsylvania resources for suicide prevention

Suicide risk factors and warning signs

How to talk to someone who may be struggling with depression or anxiety

The responders found a 9-year-old boy, who was watching television in the living room, and a 6-year-old girl in the home. Neither child was injured and were turned over to child welfare officials.

Authorities have not said if or how the children were related to either Minier or Walter.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

