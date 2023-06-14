Officials release opening schedule for more than 60 pools across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - With classes officially over for public schools in Philadelphia, students will get a chance to cool off at dozens of pools opening across the city.
According to the City of Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department, 61 public pools will be open this summer, despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage.
The pools will offer free and mandatory swim lessons for thousands of campers.
Leaders say the pool opening schedule will depend on staffing, with pools in close proximity operating on a split schedule to maximize access to all pools.
Pool Opening Schedule:
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool — 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Hunting Park Pool — 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Samuel Pool — 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Marian Anderson Pool — 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Friday, June 16, 2023
- Jacobs Pool — 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
- Kelly Pool — 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Feltonville Pool — 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
- Ford Pool — 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- Morris Estate Pool — 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Houseman Pool — 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
- Lackman Pool — 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Monday, June 19, 2023
- Lawncrest Pool — 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
- Pleasant Pool — 6720 Boyer St., 19119
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Bridesburg Pool — 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- Mander Pool — 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
- Mitchell Pool — 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool — 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
- Northern Liberties Pool — 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
- Scanlon Pool — 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Thusday, June 22, 2023
- American Legion Pool — 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Jardel Pool — 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
- Kendrick Pool — 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Francisville Pool — 1737 Francis St., 19130
- Christy Pool — 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Sunday, June 25, 2023
- O’Connor Pool — 2601 South St., 19146
- Piccoli Pool — 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
- Sacks Pool — 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Monday, June 26, 2023
- Athletic Pool — 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool — 1219-25 E Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Waterloo Pool — 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- C.B. Moore Pool — 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Ridgway Pool — 1301 Carpenter St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
- Vogt Pool — 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Chew Pool — 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- East Poplar Pool — 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Shepard Pool — 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Finnegan Pool — 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
- Lonnie Young Pool — 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
Friday, June 30, 2023
- Cione Pool — 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
- Simpson Pool — 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Awbury Pool — 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
- F.J. Myers Pool — 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Hancock Pool — 147 Master St., 19122
Monday, July 2, 2023
- Barry Pool — 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Cherashore Pool — 851-951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Monday, July 3, 2023
- Fox Chase Pool — 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Lee Pool — 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
- Lincoln Pool — 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) — 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- M.L. King, Jr. Pool — 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Murphy Pool — 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023
- Amos Pool — 1817 N. 16th St., 19121
- Baker Pool — 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
- Belfield Pool — 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
- Cruz Playground — 1431 6th St., 19122
- Dendy Pool — 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
- Gathers Pool — 2501 Diamond St., 19121
- Shuler Pool — 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- Stinger Square — 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
- Tustin Pool — 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
For more information on city pool openings, click here.