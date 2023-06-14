Officials release opening schedule for more than 60 pools across Philadelphia

With classes officially over for public schools in Philadelphia, students will get a chance to cool off at dozens of pools opening across the city.

According to the City of Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation Department, 61 public pools will be open this summer, despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

The pools will offer free and mandatory swim lessons for thousands of campers.

Leaders say the pool opening schedule will depend on staffing, with pools in close proximity operating on a split schedule to maximize access to all pools.

Pool Opening Schedule:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Thusday, June 22, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Monday, July 2, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Heitzman Pool — 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Pools expected to open after July 5, 2023

For more information on city pool openings, click here.