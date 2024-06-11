Officials say cat brought to Voorhees animal shelter is rabid

The Camden County Health Department announced Tuesday that a stray cat brought to a Voorhees animal shelter last month is rabid.

After arriving at the shelter on May 23, shelter employees arranged for rabies testing at Public Health and Environmental Laboratories on June 5 when it began to show rabies symptoms. Rabies test results came back positive on Monday.

The cat’s veterinarian at the Voorhees shelter was urged to discuss rabies post-exposure prophylaxis with their doctor, and authorities say there were no other known human exposures.

"Although rabies is a serious illness, it can be prevented by early treatment," said Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Health Department. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."

Betteridge encouraged pet owners to take the following preventative measures:

Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately.

Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. They may be unvaccinated and could be infected by the disease.

Betteridge also advised avoiding direct contact with unfamiliar animals: