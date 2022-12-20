Officials: SEPTA bus struck by bullet in North Philadelphia, no injuries reported

Officials say a stray bullet struck a SEPTA bus when a barrage of gunfire rang out Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2600 block of North 11th Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A spokesperson from SEPTA told FOX 29 that a Route-23 bus was hit by at least one stray bullet, but no one on board was injured.

Several evidence markers were seen scattered across the street. Initial reports indicate that at leas 50 shots were collected in the aftermath of the shooting.

Police have not said if any victims were injured during the gunfire. No arrests were immediately reported.