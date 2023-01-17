Officials: Teen arrested and charged for murder of 14-year-old Camden County boy

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that police arrested and charged a teenage boy who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teenager in Camden last month.

On December 3, 2022, Camden County police say they received a call advising that there were gunshots fired in the area of the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the boy, later identified as Dai’meon Allen, 14, from Lindenwold, was attending a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Avenue.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities say a 14-year-old boy from Camden was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged in connection to the murder of Allen.

The teen will be held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center as he awaits a court hearing.

Anyone with additional information regarding this homicide is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355. Tips can also be made anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.