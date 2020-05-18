Officials: Woman, 60, dies in fire at Port Richmond home
PHILADELPHIA - One person has died after a major fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning in Port Richmond.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street.
Officials say a 60-year-old woman died at Jefferson University Hospital as a result of the fire.
A man was taken to Temple University Hospital, according to officials. There is no word on his condition.
Authorities have not verified the cause of the fire.
