Officials: Woman, 60, dies in fire at Port Richmond home

One person has died after a major fire broke out in the early hours of Monday morning in Port Richmond.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of Edgemont Street.

Officials say a 60-year-old woman died at Jefferson University Hospital as a result of the fire.

A man was taken to Temple University Hospital, according to officials. There is no word on his condition.

Authorities have not verified the cause of the fire.

