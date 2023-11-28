Oh deer! 'Big buck' rescued from basement of construction site in Roxborough
PHILADELPHIA - A deer is free again thanks to the help of a Philadelphia community and a bulldozer!
The "big buck" found itself trapped in the basement of a new construction site near Ridge and Parker avenues in Roxborough Monday evening.
Rescue crews, including the Game Commission, sprung to action after neighbors called for help.
Witnesses say it took two hours to lift the deer to safety using a front-end loader.