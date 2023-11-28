Expand / Collapse search

Oh deer! 'Big buck' rescued from basement of construction site in Roxborough

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:33PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A deer is free again thanks to the help of a Philadelphia community and a bulldozer!

The "big buck" found itself trapped in the basement of a new construction site near Ridge and Parker avenues in Roxborough Monday evening.

Rescue crews, including the Game Commission, sprung to action after neighbors called for help.

MORE HEADLINES:

Witnesses say it took two hours to lift the deer to safety using a front-end loader.