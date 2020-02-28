Olive Garden will give 4 free desserts to people with a Leap Day birthday

Olive Garden is offering a special birthday deal for people born on a Leap Year.

According to the Italian restaurant chain, about 205,000 people were born on a Leap Day in the U.S., which means there are thousands of customers who have to wait to celebrate their real birthday.

“That’s why this Leap Day (Feb. 29), Olive Garden is gifting their ‘Leapling’ guests, whose birthdays are on Leap Day, four free Dolicinis to make up for those lost birthday years,” the company said.

While only “Leaplings” will get a chance at the free dessert, all guests will be able to get Olive Garden’s Take Home entrees for $2.29 on Leap Day.