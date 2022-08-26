Olney double shooting critically injures man; woman hospitalized

article

A double shooting has injured a woman and critically wounded a man in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

According to officials, police responded to the 400 block of West Nedro Avenue Friday afternoon, around 2:30, on the report of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims, a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen and a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, as well as one to his head. The man had been sitting inside a car, while the woman was outside of the vehicle.

The man was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center and is listed in extremely critical condition.

The woman was also taken to Einstein where she is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the double shooting. No arrests have been made.