Police: Man shot multiple times and killed in Eastwick

A man has been fatally shot in Eastwick.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of South 81st Street Friday afternoon, just after 12:30.

Responding officers found a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his head and over his body when they arrived on scene.

Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

Authorities are actively investigating the shooting, though no arrests have been made. A weapon was recovered at the scene.