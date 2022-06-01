Expand / Collapse search

One dead after car crashes into fence outside N.J. School for the Deaf, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
8:07AM
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a car crash in Ewing Township left one person dead early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Lower Ferry Road and Ferguson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A car reportedly ran off the road, crashed into a wooded area, then hit a fence outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf.

The victim's identity is unknown at this time.