One dead after car crashes into fence outside N.J. School for the Deaf, police say
MERCER COUNTY, N.J. - Police say a car crash in Ewing Township left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Lower Ferry Road and Ferguson Avenue around 2:30 a.m.
A car reportedly ran off the road, crashed into a wooded area, then hit a fence outside the New Jersey School for the Deaf.
The victim's identity is unknown at this time.