One man shot multiple times and killed in West Oak Lane, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that they say left one man dead on Monday afternoon in West Oak Lane.

At 4:32 p.m., on the 2000 block of East Washington Lane, police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest. 

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene at 4:33 p.m., according to police. 

No arrest was made in this incident and police are actively investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. 