One man shot multiple times and killed in West Oak Lane, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that they say left one man dead on Monday afternoon in West Oak Lane.

At 4:32 p.m., on the 2000 block of East Washington Lane, police say a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest.

Medics pronounced the man dead on scene at 4:33 p.m., according to police.

MORE HEADLINES

1 hurt in July 4th road rage shooting blocks from Independence Hall, police say

Police: Juvenile's failed robbery attempt in Old City turns violent after man shot with woman, baby in car

Police: 6-year-old and 7-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Wilmington

No arrest was made in this incident and police are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.