One person dies after vehicle hits a pole in Gloucester County

article

One person has died in Gloucester County after the vehicle that person was driving struck a pole.

Officials say police responded to East Cohawkin Road and Chelsea Glenn Road, in East Greenwich Township on Sunday evening, for an accident.

Fatal accident on East Cohawkin Road and Chelsea Glenn Road in Gloucester County.

When police arrived, they discovered a vehicle had struck a pole at the intersection.

Fatal accident on East Cohawkin Road and Chelsea Glenn Road in Gloucester County.

One person was confirmed dead at the location.

There was no word on the identity of the individual or if there were others involved.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP