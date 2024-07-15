One year later: 7 victims killed in Bucks County flash flood honored

It's been one year since flash flooding swept through Upper Makefield in Bucks County, killing seven people. The community united Monday night to reflect on the tragedy and honor the lives that were lost.

FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce attended a memorial service in Washington Crossing held for the victims.

A couple hundred people came together in prayer and remembrance on the one-year anniversary of the historic and horrific flash flooding in Bucks County that claimed seven lives just a few hundred yards away.

"It breaks your heart to see these beautiful people pass away in such a tragic way," said Hazel Smith.

Hazel Smith of Newtown says she remembers the storm like it was yesterday. She attended the memorial supporting victims' families like Zach Depeiro, an only child who lost both parents in the floods: Linda and Enzo, a pair he described as two of his best friends.

"We had a Goliath size love for one another that this took us down onto our knees and you all helped us get back up," said Zach Depeiro.

Each family that spoke expressed sincere thanks and gratitude for the community’s support.

Victim Yuko Love’s husband apologized for not being able to protect his wife.

"Yuko greatly enriched my life. I am now much poorer without her," said Love. "Yuko, I love you."

The memorial took place in what will become a prayer garden outside of the Crossing Church in Washington Crossing. Trees have been planted in memory of all seven victims.

"This is really something that has brought our community together — it's not something we wanted to see happen but we’ve seen incredible good come from it and we want to continue to see healing happen in our community," said Pastor George Clash.

Several first responders were in attendance Monday night and victims' families thanked them for their heroic efforts.

The father-in-law of victim Katie Sheils, grandfather to victims 2-year-old Mattie and 9-month-old Conrad, said this ceremony isn’t about mourning their deaths, but celebrating their lives and the all-too-brief time they shared together.

"The joy they gave us…tender loving light they brought to our lives," said Shiels.

Upper Makefield fire is acquiring two new rescue vehicles - a UTV and a high water truck. One will be named Mattie, the other will be named Conrad in memory of the two youngest victims.