Operation Homefront provides meals to military members

Operation Homefront is providing 10,000 meals for military members across the country and on Giving Tuesday they handed out 200 meals to families at Joint Base, McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

“It is a way for us and our donors to thank our military members for their service throughout the year. By giving them a little bit of a leg up during the holiday season when they need it most.” Said Peter Stinson-Sr. Director, Operation Homefront.

Army Reservist Jackie Sanchez volunteered to hand out the meals all day.

“I think it is great. Just to give back, the military has given us a lot so it is always nice to give back. It is really stressful as it is. You just want to slow down and enjoy the holidays. If you are worried about making the ends meet to cook extra, it takes a lot away from it.” Sanchez said.

Along with the groceries, each person receives a gift card to purchase a ham or turkey to complete the meal.

It’s a way to spread holiday cheer here at home and to say thank you for your service.

