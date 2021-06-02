Operation Safe Quarantine nabs 9 more suspected online predators, prosecutors say

article

Nearly 50 people have now been charged with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material during a year-long operation in New Jersey that targeted online predators who sought to exploit children during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials on Wednesday announced nine more arrests as part of Operation Safe Quarantine, a joint initiative between federal and local law enforcement that targeted online predatory behavior and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

The latest arrests were made between late March and early June, according to the prosecutor's office, and included men between the ages of 19-54. The suspects charged are from Mount Laurel, Palmyra, Evesham, Willingboro and Moorestown.

Operation Safe Quarantine has now resulted in 46 arrests over the last 12 months, according to prosecutors. The operation will begin to wind down as restrictions in New Jersey are being lifted, but prosecutors will remain vigilant.

"Rest assured, we will continue to investigate these offenders as aggressively as we have always done," Prosecutor Scott Coffina said. "The apprehension and prosecution of those who seek to exploit or harm children will remain a top priority."

