Operation St. Nick provides gifts to Mount Holly families in need

Mount Holly Police Dept. enlisted the help of their families and PTA parents from within the school district to help them wrap gifts that will benefit 21 children of nine local families in need.

Operation St. Nick fully commenced Tuesday evening at F.W. Holbein School in Mount Holly and FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson was on hand to join in on the fun.

“It’s the best feeling ever knowing Christmas morning they're going to have that smile,” Vice President of Holbein PTA Stephanne Allen said.

It turns out that getting an outpouring of toys and donations was the easy part of the charitable effort. For most involved, wrapping the gifts was the hardest part -- no doubt a relatable struggle for everybody around the holidays.

"I'm not doing that wrapping. I am horrible at doing that," one volunteer wrapper said.

The gifts will be delivered on Friday with fire trucks, police cars and ambulances all driven by Santa Claus.

"This is so overwhelming and it's so much and stressful to get it all together but at the end of the day we know that we are doing it for our community and it really feels good to give back," School resource officer Deborah Murillo said.