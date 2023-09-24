Ophelia: North Wildwood annual Irish festivities held despite lingering tropical storm remnants

Ophelia brought heavy rain, strong winds and huge waves to the Jersey shore Saturday. Sunday saw the storm taper off, just in time to celebrate the last day of the Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood.

"It’s one of the highest tides we’ve had in the past few months," Captain Ed Schneider, with Wildwood Beach Patrol, stated.

Captain Schneider says waves were up to 15 feet over the weekend in parts of the area. "Do not enter the water. There’s still going to be rip tides and the surf is still going to be rough tomorrow."

North Wildwood Fire responded to a few calls for cars in floodwaters. Captain Anthony Cole said it’s unfortunate Ophelia coincided with the annual Irish Fall Festival.

RELATED COVERAGE:

"It’s hard because I know the business owners, especially down here with the bars and restaurants. They wait all year. It’s their biggest weekend," Captain Cole explained. "Sometimes Mother Nature has other plans."

Sunday’s parade was canceled, but Irish green was on full display in the streets and high on the balconies.

Saturday was a washout for vendors, but Jay Pross, of Art History 101, says Friday and Sunday’s turnout made up for it.

"We did this Ireland crest right here, which was huge and we combined the Philly Phanatic with the Fighting Irish mascot and Fightin’ Phils, so this has been a huge hit for us," Jay Pross explained. "I’m glad she didn’t mess up all three days. We gave her Saturday, but Friday and Sunday was ours."

Bob McKay, of Shore Shuttles, gave free rides all weekend to cut down on traffic, parking and DUI’s. Even on Saturday, when it was pouring rain.

"Well, at that point, I call it the shore shuttle splash down," McKay said. "It was unfortunate with the rain, but that doesn’t stop the Irish."