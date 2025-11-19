Delco opioid program leader charged with human trafficking

The Brief Lawrence Arata, Executive Director of a Delaware County addiction recovery nonprofit, is accused of sex trafficking. Prosecutors say he used opioid settlement money to exploit vulnerable women. Arata faces 34 counts related to human trafficking and prostitution.



The leader of a Delaware County nonprofit is facing serious accusations of exploiting vulnerable women seeking help for addiction.

Arata's alleged exploitation

Prosecutors allege that Lawrence Arata, 65, targeted women in his drug recovery program, offering cash and gift cards in exchange for sex. Arata, who leads The Opioid Action Network, is accused of using funds meant for recovery and housing to exploit these women.

The arrest affidavit details his encounters with accusers, including one who exchanged sex for $200 in gift cards.

A request for a statement from Opioid Action Network has not been returned.

Arata allegedly tried to get the clients to stay with him at a Chester hotel he was staying in several days a week.

One woman reported she repeatedly met Arata at her home for sex that was traded for cash and gift cards to stores like Kohl’s and Giant.

"He’s literally supposed to be the one helping them instead he’s preying on them," said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney. Stollsteimer emphasized the betrayal felt by victims seeking help from the county, only to be exploited again.

Arata's background and charges

Arata, who founded the nonprofit after his son's overdose death, unsuccessfully ran for a Congressional seat in Pennsylvania’s 5th District in 2018.

He now faces 34 counts of human trafficking and prostitution-related offenses. Prosecutors also accuse him of witness intimidation.

Despite the charges, Arata has been released on 10% of $500,000 bail.

What we don't know:

The extent of Arata's alleged actions and the total number of victims remain unclear.

Authorities urge any additional victims to come forward.