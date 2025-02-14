Expand / Collapse search
Oregon man arrested, charged in stabbing death of Cherry Hill veterinarian

By
Published  February 14, 2025 3:49pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

The Brief

    • An Oregon man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Cherry Hill veterinarian.
    • Officials say the vet was found by police suffering with multiple stab wounds in Cherry Hill in December of 2024.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Camden County officials have announced the arrest of an Oregon man in connection with the December 2024 fatal stabbing of a Cherry Hill veterinarian.

The suspect was charged on February 7th and was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Fresno, California on February 11th.

What we know:

An Oregon man has been arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of Cherry Hill veterinarian Dr. Michael Anthony, Camden County officials announced.

27-year-old Cristian Custodio-Aquino, of Portland, Oregon, was charged in the December 2024 death of Dr. Anthony on February 7th.

The doctor was found unresponsive in Cherry Hill December 10.

The backstory:

Officials said Cherry Hill police were called to the 100 block of Sharrowville Road a little after 7 a.m. December 10th. They found Anthony unconscious at the location when they arrived.

He had been stabbed multiple times. He died at the scene, officials said.

Dig deeper:

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and Cherry Hill Police opened a comprehensive investigation into the vet’s death, eventually identifying Custodio-Aquino as the suspect.

Officials filed murder charges on February 7th and U.S. Marshals arrested him in Fresno, California on February 11th.

What's next:

Custodio-Aquino is being held at the Fresno County Jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective Daniel Crawford, with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-2223 or Detective Frank Kirsch, with the Cherry Hill Police Department, at 856-432-8834. Additionally, tips can be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

