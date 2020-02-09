Oscars 2020 make history: Complete winners list

article

Hollywood is handing out its highest honor.

The Academy Awards has gathered stars like Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger and more under one roof to celebrate the best of the best from the last year of film.

Between the nominees, the presenters and the performers, it's sure to be a star-studded affair.

RELATED: Houston student who caused national movement for refusing to cut dreadlocks walks red carpet at Oscars

Here's the list of Sunday night's winners:

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best animated feature film: "Toy Story 4"

Advertisement

Best animated short film: "Hair Love"

Best original screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, "Parasite"

Best adapted screenplay: Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Best short film (live action): "The Neighbor's Window", Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

Best production design: Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best costume design: Jacqueline Durran, "Little Women"

RELATED: Billy Porter's Oscars ensemble makes golden statement on red carpet

Best documentary feature: Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert, "American Factory"

Best documentary short form: Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva, "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)"

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, "Marriage Story"

Best sound editing: Donald Sylvester, "Ford v Ferrari"

Best sound mixing: Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson, "1917"

Best cinematography: Roger Deakins, "1917"

Best film editing: Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, "Ford v Ferrari"

Best visual effects: Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, and Dominic Tuohy, "1917"

Best makeup and hairstyling: Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker, "Bombshell"

Best international feature film: "Parasite" by Bong Joon Ho, South Korea

Best original score: "Joker" by Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best original song: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman" by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Best director: Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

Best actor in a leading role: Joaquin Phoenix, "Joker"

Best actress in a leading role: Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

Best picture: "Parasite"