Our Race Reality: Mixed Messages with Sue Serio, Shaina Humphries, and Thomas Drayton

As conversations around continue around the country, members of our FOX 29 family discussed their unique and challenging experiences interracial families deal with each day.

Friday night, FOX 29's Sue Serio, Shaina Humphries, and Thomas Drayton shared their own personal stories with Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley.

In the coming weeks and months, we are going to dig deeper into all of the issues that go into "Our Race Reality."

So many conversations are currently happening, but this week, we focused on interracial families.

From growing up biracial, to raising a child from a mixed family, our FOX family set out to continue these conversations and shed more light on their unique challenges.

Sue Serio

Sue and her husband, former FOX 29 sports anchor Billy Vargus, shared their experiences raising their daughter Nia.

Thomas Drayton

Thomas recently spoke with his family about the struggles they faced as an interracial couple at the time they got together from both their families and from strangers.

Shaina Humphries

Shaina shares some experiences from her upbringing in an interracial family, including the pressure to pick a side, or choose between races.

For more on our FOX family and their stories, you can watch the full "Our Race Reality: Mixed Messages" in the video player above.

___

