Over 135,000 prescription pills found during Delaware drug trafficking bust

Investigators uncovered over 135,000 prescription pills during the search of a Delaware man's home who is accused of running a large-scale narcotics trafficking ring.

What we know:

Maury Moody, 45, is accused of purchasing large quantities of prescription pills from overseas and having the products shipped to him via U.S. mail.

Investigators believe Moody then resold the medication to people in New Castle County and across the country.

A search warrant of Moody's home on Monday uncovered more than 135,000 pills, most of which were Schedule IV and Schedule II controlled substances.

They also found a loaded .25 caliber handgun with a spent shell in the chamber, and $3,600 in suspected drug money.

Moody was charged with eight felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and other crimes.

He is being held on $30,500 bail.

What we don't know:

No other arrests were reported immediately following the drug bust.

Authorities did not say which country Moody was getting the pills from.