PA Red Cross volunteers help with disaster relief in Florida

While the Delaware Valley experiences remnants of Hurricane Ian, residents in Florida are scrambling to clean up and rebuild their communities after the category four storm devastated the sunshine state and killed more than 80 people. Luckily, hundreds of trained American Red Cross volunteers from Southeastern Pennsylvania are helping Floridians deal with the aftermath.

Jennifer Graham, Executive Director for the Delaware Valley Red Cross, flew into Miami and drove across the Gulf Coast. During her travels, Graham said she could see the damage and debris progress as she got closer to the towns right on the coast.

"You start to see debris on the road. You start to see water on the sides of the road. As you get closer and closer to the coast in some of these really impacted towns, you see furniture outside, people with no power, community members helping community members with water and ice and food. Whatever they can to provide that bit of hope," said Graham.

More than a dozen Red Cross volunteers are on the ground in Florida, helping with food, shelter, and other needs. Graham says she has been communicating with community leaders to identify what people need the most.

"The need will be here for a very long time," Graham said. "We're still in that mode of response. Right now, we're focusing on sheltering and feeding and getting people emergency supplies. As that transitions down the road, these communities and individuals are going to need that love and care."

Some volunteers have been in Florida since Ian first touched down. One volunteer, Kenneth Soondar, has been helping at shelters in hard-hit neighborhoods since last week.

"We had a total of 18 medical clients simply because that particular shelter was set up for wheelchair-bound patients that are oxygen dependent and anyone that was in some sort of medical emergency that their house was flooded, or they were told to leave their homes," said Soondar.

Local Red Cross volunteers have reported that they are safe, but facing challenges as roads are flooded, gas stations are out of fuel, and many places are out of power. While families in Florida struggle to cope with some serious losses, the Red Cross is asking for donations to help Floridians get back on their feet and in their homes.

The best way you can do your part is by donating much needed blood or volunteering. People looking to help can visit the Southeastern Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross website.