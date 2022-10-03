Video: Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 29 Staff
Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store

PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment police say three suspects carried out an armed carjacking in Kensington last week.

Police say the three male suspects stole the car of a 48-year-old man from a store parking lot on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue on September 26.

One of the suspects reportedly forced him out of the car with a firearm before all three fled.

Video showed the suspects waiting by the victim's car, then ambushing him as he tried to leave.

The victim's car is described as being a blue 2005 Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.