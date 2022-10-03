Video: Suspects caught on camera carjacking man outside Kensington store

Surveillance footage captured the moment police say three suspects carried out an armed carjacking in Kensington last week.

Police say the three male suspects stole the car of a 48-year-old man from a store parking lot on the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue on September 26.

One of the suspects reportedly forced him out of the car with a firearm before all three fled.

Video showed the suspects waiting by the victim's car, then ambushing him as he tried to leave.

MORE HEADLINES:

The victim's car is described as being a blue 2005 Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police.