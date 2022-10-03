Police: 5 schools locked down after nearly 30 shots fired in deadly Kensington double shooting

article

A shooting erupted in Kensington Monday afternoon, leaving streets riddled with nearly 30 bullets and prompting several schools to go into lockdown.

Police say a 21-year-old was pronounced dead after reportedly being struck 20 times by gunfire on the 1900 block of East Wishart Street around noon.

A second victim, a man in his 20s, was shot seven times, and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say five schools in the area were placed on lockdown at the time: Conwell Middle School, Frances E. Willard Elementary School, Jules E. Mastbaum High School, Lewis Elkin School and Basarez. The lockdown was lifted about 35 minutes later.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. The shooting is under investigation.