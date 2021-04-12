Amber Alert: Pa. State Police searching for missing boy, 2, last seen with father in Philadelphia

article

The Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert as they seek to locate a missing 2-year-old boy from Philadelphia.

Byron McDonald, 2, was last seen on April 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of 2500 North Bancroft Street.

Byron is reportedly 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 30 pounds, and it is unknown what clothing he was in.

Police say Byron was reportedly abducted by Byron McDonald II. He is a 28-year-old Black man and is approximately 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

McDonald is believed to be driving a 2017 red Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows and a Pennsylvania registration of LMD 3353.

