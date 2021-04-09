Woman, 50, killed in North Philadelphia shooting Friday

A Friday afternoon shooting in North Philadelphia has left a woman dead, Philadelphia police say.

The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street around 1:23 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 50-year-old woman, was shot multiple times throughout the body.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Investigators say they are looking for a newer model Chevrolet Impala that is burgundy in color.

No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered at this time.

