Woman, 50, killed in North Philadelphia shooting Friday
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A Friday afternoon shooting in North Philadelphia has left a woman dead, Philadelphia police say.
The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street around 1:23 p.m.
Police say the victim, a 50-year-old woman, was shot multiple times throughout the body.
She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers but succumbed to her injuries a short time later.
Investigators say they are looking for a newer model Chevrolet Impala that is burgundy in color.
No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered at this time.
