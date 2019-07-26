Palmer Township man, 80, to be arraigned in wife’s murder

article

A man accused of killing his wife inside their Palmer Township home earlier this month is expected to be arraigned Friday morning after waiving extradition in Colorado.

Edgar Himel, 80, will be brought back to Pennsylvania to face homicide and motor vehicle theft charges in the murder of his 66-year-old wife Penny VanTassel-Himel.

Prosecutors say the 80-year-old shot her inside their home on the Old Orchard Drive and then stole her car to get away.

Edgar Himel was captured by police in Sterling, Colorado about a week after the deadly shooting.