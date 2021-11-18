Parents charged after 2-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself inside home in Point Breeze, police say

article

The parents of a 2-year-old boy are facing charges after their son shot himself inside a home in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

It happened on the 1700 block of South Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, he shot himself once in the stomach. The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his parents. Following surgery, he was placed in stable condition. The boy was unsupervised at the time of the shooting.

"While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement given Thursday morning.

Police say the boy's father, 34-year-old Saul Rosario, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, VUFA, and related offenses. His mother, 31-year-old Alexandra Aponte, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and related charges.

