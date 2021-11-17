2-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself inside home in Point Breeze, police say

Police say a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood.

It happened on the 1700 block of South Cleveland Street inside a home around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, he shot himself once in the stomach. The boy was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by his parents. Following surgery, he was placed in stable condition.

"While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement given Thursday morning.

No charges were reported immediately following the shooting.

